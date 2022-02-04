CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 target price on CAE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of CAE stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$31.62. The company had a trading volume of 178,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CAE has a one year low of C$29.40 and a one year high of C$42.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.02 billion and a PE ratio of 71.54.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$907.51 million. Analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

