PirateCash Trading Up 11.5% This Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $396,399.38 and approximately $641.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

