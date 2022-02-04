Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 67,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

