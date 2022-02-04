Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.
Shares of OCSL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.79%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 67,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCSL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
