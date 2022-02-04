Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Issues Earnings Results

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of AINV traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,601. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $860.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.86.

AINV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

