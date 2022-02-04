Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Issues Earnings Results

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.
Shares of AINV traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,601. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $860.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.86.
AINV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Apollo Investment
Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).
