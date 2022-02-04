GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading Down 10%

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR) shares fell 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 125,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 301,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85.

GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenSpace Brands Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

