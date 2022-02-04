DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 3.34 and last traded at 3.36. Approximately 553,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,283,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is 7.50.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIDI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $700,889,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,947,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,078,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,606,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

