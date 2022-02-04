Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61. 325,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,638,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2,379.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 426,666 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 18.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,904,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.