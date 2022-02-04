Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.8% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,020,381. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

