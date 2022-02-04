One Capital Management LLC Has $7.98 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,377,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $391.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

