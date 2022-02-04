Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $125.13. 40,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,892. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $107.35 and a one year high of $132.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.34.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

