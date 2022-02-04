Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.46)-$(0.43) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.79). The company issued revenue guidance of $597.0-600.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.35 million.Bill.com also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.16)-$(0.15) EPS.

NYSE:BILL traded up $52.47 on Friday, hitting $222.75. 181,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.25.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,115 shares of company stock worth $129,211,943. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

