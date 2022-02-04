Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.66. 36,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,241. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spectrum Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

