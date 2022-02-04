McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $262.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $271.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,085. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McKesson stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

