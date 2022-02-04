VIMworld (VEED) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and approximately $30,359.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001058 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

