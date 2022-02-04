Peterson Wealth Management Buys 867 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after acquiring an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 285,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,217. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

