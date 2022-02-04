Profund Advisors LLC Has $12.95 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,474. The firm has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.23. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

