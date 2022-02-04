F3Logic LLC Buys 1,397 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,740,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after buying an additional 96,014 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average is $97.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

