PolkaCover One Day Volume Hits $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

