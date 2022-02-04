imbrex Hits Market Capitalization of $106,981.48 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, imbrex has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a market capitalization of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00109249 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

