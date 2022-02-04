MetaHash (MHC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $614,507.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $20.40 million and $614,507.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.90 or 0.07275019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00053677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.40 or 1.00123647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006694 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,232,367,004 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,150,615 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

