HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 278.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781,835 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Carrier Global worth $55,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

