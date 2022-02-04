Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,616,765 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26.

