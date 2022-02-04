Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Trading Down 5%

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) shares fell 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $178.15 and last traded at $178.15. 5,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 232,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.52.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.
In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,924,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 52.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)
Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.
