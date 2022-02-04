Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Trading Down 5%

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) shares fell 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $178.15 and last traded at $178.15. 5,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 232,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,924,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 52.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

