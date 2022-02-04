Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.66

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.66 and last traded at $63.02, with a volume of 909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.
The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02.
About Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)
Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.
