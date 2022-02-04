Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.66

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.66 and last traded at $63.02, with a volume of 909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

