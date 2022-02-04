ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Gap Down to $37.35

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.35, but opened at $36.25. ATN International shares last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $566.02 million, a PE ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -56.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in ATN International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ATN International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

