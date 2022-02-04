Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Up 5.7%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.73 and last traded at $64.42. 10,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 768,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -142.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total transaction of $2,618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $131,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,570 shares of company stock valued at $15,288,156 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 3.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.