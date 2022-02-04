Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 264,957 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,759,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264,957 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $220,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Prologis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.54. 36,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

