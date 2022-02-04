iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Cut by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 45.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,484 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,859,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

