ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ReNeuron Group stock remained flat at $$0.42 during midday trading on Friday. ReNeuron Group has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReNeuron Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

