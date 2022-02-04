Hourglass Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.91. The company has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $160.54 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

