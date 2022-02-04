KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.58 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

