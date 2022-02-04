Analysts Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $129.15

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.02. 15,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.04. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $93.33 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.