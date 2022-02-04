Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $269,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $1,291,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $1,904,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 176,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $1,807,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.86. 11,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,196. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $94.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

