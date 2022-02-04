GM Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 50.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $241,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. 15,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,401. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

