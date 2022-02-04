Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.33 and a 200 day moving average of $234.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.81, a PEG ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

