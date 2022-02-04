One Capital Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.36 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

