Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 4,926 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 169,965 shares valued at $17,396,853. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.48. 90,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

