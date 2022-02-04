Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) is Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ensemble Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,971 shares during the period. Masimo accounts for 6.0% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $74,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MASI traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $220.94. 1,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,411. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $198.24 and a one year high of $305.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.38. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.85.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,661 shares of company stock valued at $25,555,795 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

