iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $25,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 328,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,692. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.