Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.0% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

NYSE:V traded down $4.83 on Friday, hitting $226.71. 235,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,207,664. The company has a market cap of $436.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

