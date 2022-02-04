SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 291.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,496 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,257,000 after purchasing an additional 605,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,292,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,802,000 after purchasing an additional 188,965 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,910,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,314,000 after buying an additional 210,381 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 135,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,523. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

