Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $105,000.

NYSEARCA RYF traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

