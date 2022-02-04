Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $957,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITA traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.30. 202,421 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

