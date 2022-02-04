Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 61,904.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $925,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,482,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,338,000 after acquiring an additional 589,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,478. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

