Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 17.10 to 21.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS TKHVY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

