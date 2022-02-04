Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Up to $25.42

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.42, but opened at $26.56. Expensify shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 3,363 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXFY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. OpenView Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,947,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,599,000.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

