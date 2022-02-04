Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in January

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,484,200 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 7,850,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,263.1 days.
Shares of FINMF stock remained flat at $$7.44 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.
About Leonardo
See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.