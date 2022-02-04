Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in January

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,484,200 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 7,850,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,263.1 days.

Shares of FINMF stock remained flat at $$7.44 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

