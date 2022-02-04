Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 225,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,454,013 shares.The stock last traded at $84.13 and had previously closed at $85.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average is $89.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,882,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $7,851,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

