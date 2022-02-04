The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KAEPY remained flat at $$4.81 on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761. Kansai Electric Power has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.
About Kansai Electric Power
