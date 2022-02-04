The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAEPY remained flat at $$4.81 on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761. Kansai Electric Power has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

About Kansai Electric Power

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

