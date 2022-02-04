Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 26,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,619. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 105,520 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

